For Montana ranchers, it's that time of year: calving season JUSTIN POST, The Livingston Enterpsie March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 12:11 p.m.
One recent afternoon this month, three generations of the Andersen family climbed onto four-wheelers and a mini-pickup, and motored into a field to check on this year’s calves.
Debbie Andersen, who grew up here on the family ranch along McDonald Creek in Paradise Valley, drove her four-wheeler through scattered clumps of snow as a group of cows and their new calves milled about in the unseasonably warm sun.