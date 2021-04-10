For Black journalists, working Chauvin trial drains emotions DAVID BAUDER, AP Media Writer April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 10:18 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — At the end of a stressful day, Sara Sidner seeks the friendly wag of a dog's tail. Shaquille Brewster turns to sports on TV, and Julia Jenae talks things out with colleagues.
Each is covering one of the nation's biggest stories, the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Each is also a Black journalist, reporting on an issue of great racial significance and forced — as part of their jobs — to watch video of George Floyd's life ending again and again.