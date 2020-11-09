Food bank hosts mobile pantries, ice castles to limit crowds

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Food Bank is hosting 10 drive-through mobile food pantries over the next two weeks aimed at addressing growing need because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank will bring truckloads of food to be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.

The first ones are scheduled for Tuesday in Claremont and Laconia. Mobile food pantries also will be in Colebrook, Gorham, Manchester, and Center Ossipee. The visits run through Nov. 17.

As a result of the pandemic, the food bank estimates an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in New Hampshire, meaning now one in seven New Hampshire residents do not know where their next meal is coming from.

___

ICE CASTLES

An annual ice castle attraction in New Hampshire is returning in January, but with some coronavirus-related changes.

Ice Castles will operate in North Woodstock at a reduced capacity to promote social distancing. All tunnels and crawl spaces will be marked as one-way features to limit face-to-face exposure with other guests.

All staff and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Two new features are planned: a quarter-mile-long forest walk and a sledding hill.

Castle creators plan to start growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late November to construct the frozen attraction.