Food Truck Festival is coming to Wilton on Aug. 17

The popular Bubble & Brew truck is coming back to the Wilton Food Truck Festival. The popular Bubble & Brew truck is coming back to the Wilton Food Truck Festival. Photo: Bryan Haeffele/Hearst Media Connecticut Photo: Bryan Haeffele/Hearst Media Connecticut Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Food Truck Festival is coming to Wilton on Aug. 17 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Anyone with a hankering for barbecue, pizza, falafels, Kona shaved ice and other treats can get their fix at the second annual Wilton Food Truck Festival.

The festival is being held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Miller-Driscoll School, 217 Wolfpit Road. Proceeds will benefit the Trackside Teen Center.

This community event will feature a wide variety of food trucks, local musicians, kid-friendly entertainment and vendors.

Food trucks already registered to attend are: Fork in the Road, Greek Style Grill, Taste of Grill, SWAT (Southern Wings & Things), Bubble & Brew, Kona Ice, Bumski’s (beer, wine and Tito’s vodka), Pierogies on Wheels, College Creamery, Fire and Rice, Crazy Taco Mex, Mamount’s Falafel On Wheels, Claypot Chef, Proof Pizza, Smokin’ Bandits BBQ, NoRa Cupcakes, An EP Experience, and Carmela’s Italian Kitchen. Visit trackside.org for food truck updates.

Vendors include: The Painted Cookie, Sweet Pea Farm, Teach Art 2 Me, 40hourARTweek, Paparazzi Accessories, Little Red Pennies, Emmy Starr Designs, My One Creation, Megan Bray, Orange Theory Fitness, Westside Jerky and Old Tyme Toys.

Entertainment at the festival features a live-music stage where various bands will perform, including School of Rock. Magician Didi Max will be doing magic shows for audiences of all ages. In addition, The Painted Cookie will have a Paint-A-Cookie tent. There will also be face painting and other activities.

“Last year, the festival raised around $6,000 for Trackside. We are moving the festival this year from the fall to the summer. We hope by extending the festival by two hours, we can raise $10,000 this year,” said Cindy Moser, director of development and operations at Trackside.

Trackside Teen Center is a private nonprofit program for Wilton teens and pre-teens. It provides free drop-in hours after school and runs a number of programs ranging from arts to gaming and self-esteem development for students in grades 6-12.

“Funds raised from the Food Truck Festival will go to programs run at Trackside so we do not have to charge the teens that attend them. Some of the proceeds will also go to operating expenses for the facility,” Moser said.

Admission to the festival is $10 per car, which can be paid upon arrival at the event.

“Our primary revenue from the festival comes from the $10 admission fee,” said Moser. The trucks also pay a fee. Some of them are donating a portion of their base proceeds to Trackside,” she added.

The event’s sponsors include 95.9 The Fox, Fairfield County Portables and Paul’s Prosperous Printing. Volunteers are being sought to help at the festival. For more information, visit trackside.org.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com