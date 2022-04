CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — An equine influenza virus is the likely cause of a respiratory disease outbreak that has killed about 100 wild horses at a federal holding facility in southern Colorado.

Bureau of Land Management officials say two leading veterinary diagnostic labs identified the virus in nasal swabs and lung tissue from several horses at the agency's Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Canon City, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of Denver.