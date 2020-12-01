Flu clinic by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County

Gene Reilly receives a flu shot from the staff at Visiting Nurse & Hospice as they conduct a drive-thru flu-shot clinic in October. Flu season is almost here and the nurses will conduct one last drive-thru flu clinic in the parking lot at its offices at 22 Danbury Road, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flu season is almost here and Wilton’s Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County will conduct one last drive-thru flu clinic in the town in the parking lot at its offices at 22 Danbury Road, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The flu shot is safe and the single most effective way to prevent influenza, decrease its complications and help stop the spread of flu,” Margarita Shapiro, RN, Community Health Nurse at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County said.

“Getting a flu shot is more important than ever and, although it is hard to find this year, we have an ample supply of the high-dose flu vaccine which is available for those over the age of 65. Those wishing to be vaccinated should visit the agency’s website at www.visitingnurse.net, print out and complete a Consent/Registration Form and bring it with them to the flu clinic. Anyone planning to have their child vaccinated should also print out and complete a Pediatric Consent Form and bring it with them to the flu clinic,”

The cost of the vaccine is $55 for the regular dose and $75 for the high dose. It can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare or Harvard Pilgrim. People interested in being given the vaccine are asked to bring their insurance card with them to the flu clinic.

Those wishing to receive the flu vaccine are encouraged to wear short sleeves or sleeves that are easy to roll up. The nurse will administer the flu vaccine through the window of the car in the arm that is closest to her. Attendees must remain in their cars at all times and wear protective face masks. No pets in the vehicles please.

For more information, please call the Flu Info Line at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-834-6341, ext. 400.