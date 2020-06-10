Florida resort for ill children closing because of virus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A nonprofit Florida resort that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children is shutting its doors for the time being because of coronavirus concerns.

Give Kids the World Village announced Tuesday that it was temporarily laying off most of its staff at the end of the month. A small team of workers will remain to maintain the facilities and prepare for an eventual reopening, officials said.

“I can promise you that I will work tirelessly to find a way to reopen our beloved Village as soon as possible," said Pamela Landwirth, Give Kids The World Village's CEO.

The 84-acres resort located not far from Walt Disney World provides a week-long, cost-free vacation to children with critical illnesses and their families. With whimsical structures resembling the shape of a mushroom and storybook villages, the resort has hosted 175,000 families over three decades.