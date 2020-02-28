Florida boy fulfills snow, ice dream with visit to Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — While many residents of Fairbanks, Alaska, escape harsh winter temperatures in February, Matthew Santiago embraced them.

Matthew, 8, of Orlando, Florida, is a cancer survivor. He expressed a desire to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make a snowman in Alaska and he had the dream fulfilled last week at the Fairbanks Ice Art Park, television station KTVF reported.

"When the 'Make a Wish' granters came to our house, they asked us what place they would like us to go see snow, just make it a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and we picked Alaska," said Christina Santiago, Matthew's mother.

Matthew battled Stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. After chemotherapy, multiple surgeries, stem cell transplants, radiation treatment and months of immunotherapy, Matthew is “NED” pr “No evidence of disease.”

The ice art park features ice sculptures and activities for children such as ice slides.

Park officials offered Matthew more than a tour. They let him help harvest a thick block of ice from a pond.

Matthew was lifted into a telescopic forklift. With assistance from a heavy equipment operator, he jerked the machine forward and lifted a massive cube of ice for sculpting.