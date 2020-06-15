Florida again approaches 2,000 new coronavirus cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida again approached 2,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday as the percentage of positive tests remains double its level from early May, but the average number of deaths reported daily remains steady.

Florida added 1,758 new cases Monday, according to the state health department, a slight drop from the weekend when more than 2,000 new cases were reported both days. That's about triple the number of daily cases reported in early May.

Since late May, 16 of 18 days have seen at least 1,000 new cases as more people are getting tested and the state has gradually reopened businesses and gathering spots. The percentage of positive tests remains over 4%, double the levels in early May when the state began reopening its economy.

Overall, the state has reported 77,326 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since March 1 with 2,938 deaths, up seven from Sunday. The seven-day average for deaths remains just above 30, about half the level it was in early May when deaths were at their peak.

Florida Department of Health officials did not immediately return phone and email messages Monday to discuss the latest figures.

Most Florida businesses have reopened, but with restrictions such as admitting only 50% of the usual seating capacity at indoor restaurants and movie theaters.

