Florida State picks 3 finalists for president; Corcoran out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State University’s hunt for a new president has been narrowed to three outside candidates who are currently top administrators at their current schools, rejecting the candidacy of the state’s current education commissioner.

The university’s presidential search committee narrowed the choices Saturday to Richard McCullough, Harvard University’s vice president for research; Robert Blouin, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s executive vice chancellor and provost; and Dr. Giovanni Piedimonte, Tulane University’s vice president for research and a professor of pediatrics at its medical school.