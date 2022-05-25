Florida Legislature approves property insurance package ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press May 25, 2022 Updated: May 25, 2022 4:45 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final passage to sweeping property insurance legislation that creates a $2 billion reinsurance fund and rewrites rules on coverage denials and attorney fees, as lawmakers attempt to stabilize rising rates and insurer losses.
The legislative package now awaits the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican.
