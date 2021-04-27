Florida Legislature agrees on $101.5 B budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature agreed on a $101.5 billion state budget Tuesday, a figure that was unfathomable a year ago as the economy collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The budget proposal includes $6.7 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money that Republican legislative leaders previously said they wouldn't rely on. Gov. Ron DeSantis originally proposed a $96.6 billion budget. The Senate's first proposal was about $95 billion and the House was seeking about $97 billion.