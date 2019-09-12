Flooding closes roads, causes evacuations in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Heavy rain closed roads in parts of northeastern Wisconsin and forced evacuations in Green Bay. And forecasters say more downpours and damaging winds are expected through Thursday.

Brown County emergency managers told resident in one section of the city they should evacuate Wednesday if they didn't want to get trapped in their homes.

WLUK-TV reports the emergency management center advised people not to stay in their home if water has compromised the house or touched the furnace or any part of the electrical system.

City inspectors planned to canvass flooded neighborhoods after the water has receded to insure structures are safe to be occupied.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Grant County Thursday and a flood watch for south central and southeastern Wisconsin.

