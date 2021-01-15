Flint water charges escalate debate over officials' failures JOHN FLESHER and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 7:01 p.m.
The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. Paul Sancya/AP
A section of the Flint River is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. Paul Sancya/AP
This combo of images provided by the Genesee County, Mich., Sheriff's Office, shows the nine former state-appointed and local officials charged, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in connection with the Flint, Mich., water crisis. Top row from left: Jarrod Agen, former chief of staff to Gov. Snyder; Gerald Ambrose, former state-appointed emergency manager; Richard Baird, former Michigan Transformation manager; Howard Croft, former Flint Director of Public Works; Darnell Earley, former state-appointed emergency manager. Bottom row from left: Nicolas Lyon, former Health and Human Services Director; Nancy Peeler, former early childhood health section manager in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder; and Eden Wells, former Michigan Chief Medical Officer. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP
Vehicles drive through downtown Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. Paul Sancya/AP
Former Gov. Rick Snyder walks past the media after his video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 outside the Genesee County Jail in downtown Flint. Snyder pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty in Flint. (Cody Scanlan/The Flint Journal via AP) Cody Scanlan/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is seen in Flint, Mich. Lyon was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires' disease in the Flint water crisis. Nick Lyon pleaded not guilty during a video appearance before a Genesee County court. Lyon also was charged with a count of willful neglect of duty. He worked for then-Gov. Rick Snyder (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File) Jake May/AP
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — When a former Michigan public health director was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Flint water crisis, the man who previously held the job says a chilling thought crossed his mind: It could have been me.
“I spent 14 years in that chair,” said Jim Haveman, who served under two Republican governors — including Rick Snyder, another target of indictments released Thursday. “I dealt with anthrax outbreaks, measles, hepatitis, Legionella. ... The list is a mile long. We had to make tough decisions all the time.”
JOHN FLESHER and TAMMY WEBBER