Five homes sell in Wilton
Photo: Contributed Photo
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 6 through March 12.
222 Deer Run Road: Thomas and Janice Dehn to Christopher J. and Julie Gale, $677,500.
96 Pond Road: Estate of Marjorie Gay Ferris to Dennis and Laura Conlon, $345,000. (Conservator’s Deed)
60 Glen View, Unit 60: Daniel H. and Sheila A. Logins to John and Karen DeVito Corcoran, $393,500.
239 Olmstead Hill Road: 239 Olmstead Hill Road, LLC to Scott Newman and Starlit Harris, $875,000.
27 Broad Axe Lane: Nichole M. Connery to Adam C. Jones, $730,000.
