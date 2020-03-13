Five homes sell in Wilton

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 6 through March 12.

222 Deer Run Road: Thomas and Janice Dehn to Christopher J. and Julie Gale, $677,500.

96 Pond Road: Estate of Marjorie Gay Ferris to Dennis and Laura Conlon, $345,000. (Conservator’s Deed)

60 Glen View, Unit 60: Daniel H. and Sheila A. Logins to John and Karen DeVito Corcoran, $393,500.

239 Olmstead Hill Road: 239 Olmstead Hill Road, LLC to Scott Newman and Starlit Harris, $875,000.

27 Broad Axe Lane: Nichole M. Connery to Adam C. Jones, $730,000.