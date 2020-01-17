Five Wilton properties sell, one at $1-million

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16.

149 Pipers Hill Road: Mark S. and Cabell E. Molina to Jill and Andrew Castellano, $960,000.

15 Turner Ridge Court: Dana M. Duke aka Dana M. Isaacs to Daniel M. and Alicia Leigh McCarthy, $820,000.

18 Banks Drive: William and Rhoda Katz Yee Trustees to Michael and Victoria McCoy Cosentino, $1,000,000. (Trustee’s Deed)

6 Boas Lane: Jeffrey J. and Anne E. Koproski to Thomas Turk and Silvia Prandi-Turk, $640,000.

39 Marvin Ridge Place: Steven and Barbara Bralower to Wendy L. Harvey, $799,000.