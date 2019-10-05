Fit for a king: Villa wins 5-1 in front of Prince William

NORWICH, England (AP) — Aston Villa produced a performance fit for a king in its 5-1 win over Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

Britain's Prince William — heir to the throne and also a big Villa fan — was in the stands at Norwich's Carrow Road stadium with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children to watch a one-sided match between two promoted teams.

Brazilian striker Wesley scored two goals, then had a penalty saved, in the first half.

Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Douglas Luiz added further goals for Villa against the injury-hit home side in the second half.

Josip Drmic scored a late consolation for Norwich, which has lost five of its last six league games to slip to third-to-last place.

