Fish and Wildlife shooting ranges to close for the season

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department's public shooting ranges in Hartland and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Essex County will be closed for the season later this month.

Both ranges will close for the winter after Dec. 14 and reopen in the spring, the department said.

“We want to thank all of the people who have supported the operation of the two ranges in Windsor and Essex Counties which are essential to hunter skill development and the safe use of firearms,” Alison Thomas, the department's education coordinator, said in a statement.