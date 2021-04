WILTON — The town has administered over 3,000 vaccines, both first and second doses, since January, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday.

The town has held 17 vaccination clinics spanning from Jan. 14 and including this Thursday.

The Wilton Fire Department headquarters, Wilton High School’s fieldhouse and WEPCO have all been clinic locations for the town.

Vanderslice said she has been very pleased with the efficiency of the process, saying they have used all of their allotted doses from the state through each shipment.

“The closed clinics have allowed us to control the recipients, and we also used a waitlist for Wilton residents,” Vanderslice said at the meeting. “Last week and this week, it has been difficult to find people off of the waitlist because so many vaccines are readily available (outside of Wilton).”

Vanderslice said the town is looking for more residents to become waitlist recipients, in case there are extra doses.

According to the latest town statistics as of April 12, 84 percent of eligible Wilton residents have been vaccinated. Vanderslice suggested that she and the town’s health department, led by Health Director Barrington A. Bogle, believe that number will have increased by the time more recent statistics are released later this week.

Whether the town has hit 90, she and Bogle are not certain. Town officials do believe there is a ceiling to the number of eligible residents that will be vaccinated, though.

“We do know we wont have 100 percent of the people vaccinated,” Vanderslice admitted. “Some have said they don’t want the vaccine.”

The first selectwoman also said that, by the end of this week, all homebound residents who were offered and have accepted will have received the vaccine.