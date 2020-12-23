First Minnesota nursing home residents receive vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota nursing home residents began receiving doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week as the state prioritizes the high-risk population in its vaccination rollout plan.

Residents and staff at the St. Cloud VA Community Living Center and an assisted living facility in the Prairie Island Indian Community were among the first to receive doses of the vaccine, which received emergency approval over the weekend. A number of other facilities across the state are planning to begin vaccinations this week, MPR News reported.