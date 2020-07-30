Firefighters working small fire atop silo at Coors Brewery

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters are working a small fire atop a silo at the Molson Coors brewery in Golden.

About 40 firefighters were spraying water onto small flames emanating from wood planks atop the silo. Crews from the Arvada, West Metro Fire and Fairmount fire departments assisted Golden firefighters in working the incident.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No injuries were reported.