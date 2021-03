KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters in Kansas City discovered the body of a man while battling a house fire near the city’s east side, police said.

The discovery was made around 9 p.m. Tuesday as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze along Wabash Avenue in a house believed to have been vacant, Kansas City police said in a news release. An initial investigation led detectives to believe the man’s death was a homicide, police said.