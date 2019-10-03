Fire marshal addresses Wilton seniors

The Norwalk-Wilton AARP chapter will meet Thursday, Oct. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Room B of the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Center Road.

The guest speaker will be the Norwalk fire marshal, who will speaker about fire alarms, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers — when they should be replaced or their batteries changed.

For more information call the chapter president at 203-229-0870.