Fire makes house in North Wilton uninhabitable

The house at 695 Danbury Road, as shown on the Wilton Assessor's database, suffered severe damage from fire on Aug. 4.

WILTON — Five fire departments responded to a house fire at 695 Danbury Road on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

According to Georgetown Fire Department Assistant Chief Robert Napoleon, the homeowners were at home when the fire started and were able to get out safely.

Napoleon described the incident as a “large body of fire” in the kitchen and rear of the house, which was built in 1937, according to the Wilton Assessor’s database.

The fire, which is not considered suspicious, heavily damaged the rear of the house. Heavy smoke and heat damage in the rest of the house have rendered the house unlivable, he said. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Georgetown fire marshal.

Georgetown was assisted by the Wilton Fire Department. Tankers were sent from Ridgefield, Redding, Redding Ridge and West Redding.