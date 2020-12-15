Finding gifts in unexpected places in Wilton Jeannette Ross Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 12 p.m.
This angel ornament, fashioned by Wilton Historical Society’s resident blacksmith Skip Kern, along with many other items may be purchased from the Betts Store at the Wilton Historical Society.
What better plate for cookies for Santa than one with his own face on it? Similar items can be found at the Turnover Shop in Wilton.
The Colombian Red-Tailed Boa Constrictor acquired by Woodcock Nature Center is noted for the red “saddles” on its tail. Indira is one of the ambassador animals available for adoption as a holiday gift.
Rising Starr Horse Rescue in Wilton is offering this pewter ornament for a $25 donation.
Nothing says Christmas like Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer at the Turnover Shop in Wilton.
Santa is a popular figure at the Turnover Shop in Wilton, right before Christmas.
Elma the eastern box turtle lives at Woodcock Nature Center. She is one of the ambassador animals available for adoption as a holiday gift.
WILTON — The coronavirus pandemic has upended just about every aspect of life, but there are a few constants and gift-giving at Christmas is one of them. The season is an opportunity to support a local nonprofit while still getting to choose from a variety of atypical gift ideas.
History at hand