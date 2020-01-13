Financial expert to discuss economic forecast in Wilton

CERC drives economic development in Connecticut by providing research based data, planning and implementation strategies to foster business formation.

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual “Eggs & the Economy” breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Marly’s Bar and Bistro, 205 Town Green, Wilton, beginning at 8 a.m.

The breakfast takes a look at how the business and financial landscape is shaping up for the coming year, globally, nationally and locally.

The featured speaker is Wilton resident Peter Denious, new President and C.E.O of the Connecticut Economic Resource Center. CERC is a nonprofit corporation focused on economic development in Connecticut and provides research-based data, planning and implementation strategiesto foster business formation, recruitment and growth.

For the previous 17 years, Denious worked for FLAG Capital Management and its successor, Aberdeen Standard Investments. Before FLAG, he worked for J.H. Whitney & Co. a direct private investment firm based in Stamford.

Denious received his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, where he is a board member of the Center for Private Equity and Venture Capital. He is also a member of Social Venture Partners Connecticut, a not for profit focused on closing the opportunity gap in Connecticut by supporting innovative organizations and initiatives in education and workforce development.

Cost for the Chamber’s Economic Forecast Breakfast is $40 per Chamber member, $45 per future member and reservations are requested. To RSVP, or for more information, call the Chamber at 203- 762-0567, info@wiltonchamber.com, or wiltonchamber.com.