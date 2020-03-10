Final sock drive begins

From left, Connor Burke, Jake Zeyher and Jack Savarese deliver socks collected during the Socks for Soldiers Valentine's Day drive. The final drive of the school year will conclude May 10.

WILTON — Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers will run its final sock collection of new white socks for the 2019-2020 school year now through May 10.

Collected socks will be donated to soldiers and veterans. To date, the club has provided its soldiers and veterans with just one pair under 13,999 pairs of socks since it began in December 2008.

During this drive the club is collecting all types of new socks for Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport, Kick for Nick in Wilton, and Provisions for Patriots Program in Georgia.

Donation boxes are set up outside the high school’s main office on the second-floor lobby and Dann Pompa’s door in the school counseling wing.

At the completion of the club’s Valentine’s Day Sock Drive, socks were delivered to Homes for the Brave and Kick for Nick, plus an additional 80 pairs were mailed to Provisions for Patriots.