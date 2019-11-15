Final environmental analysis of Jordan Cove project issued

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — The proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and its 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline in southern Oregon would have some adverse and significant impacts, according to staff at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency’s staff issued their final environmental analysis of the contentious natural gas export project Friday, concluding it would result in “temporary, long-term and permanent impacts on the environment.”

The report says the project would impact Coos Bay and 18 threatened and endangered species.

The report says many of those impacts would not be significant or could be reduced to less than significant levels with avoidance and mitigation measures.

The staff analysis is neither an approval nor denial of the project; that’s up to a vote of the agency’s presidentially appointed commissioners after the analysis goes through a public comment period and incorporates any subsequent revisions.

