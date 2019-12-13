Fifteen houses and one easement sell in Wilton

266 Range Road, Wilton, Conn.

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 6 through Dec. 12.

266 Range Road: Range Road, LLC to Ashleigh J. Burton and Nicholas K. Cook, $1,180,000.

69 Old Belden Hill Road: Lisa M. MacDougall to James Horan and Hadas Murphy, $498,500.

19 Hillbrook Road: Robert S. and Mary Patricia Brody to Pamela W. Drummond, $3,000. (Easement)

21 Hillbrook Road: Pamela W. Drummond to John and Rachel Scott, $1,100,000.

4 Fullin Lane: Carol L. Shepherd to Piergiuseppe Roma, $304,000.

136 Scribner Hill Road: Scott and Jana Richards to Xiaofei Wei and Haijia Zhoui, $820,000.

10 Ambler Lane: Huagang Li and JianJianZeng to Matthew P. and Erin E. Moran, $624,000.

18 Roxbury Lane: Stephen G. and Odette B. Brown to Daniel J. and Sarah G. Gruin, $735,000.

75 DeForest Road: Richard L. and Ellen F. Muglia, Trustees to Beverley Jane Zuber, $1,130,000.

Wilton Hills Unit 5: Rosa Pahlavi to Kaushik Ramamoorthy and Aarthie Muthukrish, $675,000.

363 Newtown Turnpike: Maureen and Vincent Tumminello to Jennifer Johnson and Gregory Feit, $815,000.

60 Belden Hill Road: Tricia Nespoli to Jessica E. Rainey and Anant Amirapu, $764,500.

72 Sugarloaf Drive: Michael Saladi to Philip D. Socci, Jr. and Griffin W. Parsons, $560,000.

50 Wicks End Lane: Christopher T. and Kathleen F. Kager to Lucas Trau and Olga E. Zargos-Traub, $860,000.

72 West Meadow Road: Peoples United Bank NA, to Alfons and Wieslawa Sadowski, $385,000. (Quit Claim Deed)

38 Bittersweet Trail: Anthony W. Hemming to Sebastian and Lauren Giraldo, $526,000.