The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 21 through May 27.

25 Fairview Lane: Donna Birkhan to Brian Lapreziosa, $516,000

42 Drum Hill Road: Douglas L. and Patricia T. Brown to Mitchell Goldstein and Linda Harkavy, $2,050,000

9 Old Farm Road: Curtis D. and Robin T. Mccool to Oliver and Robin T. Cueff, $1,705,000

54 Moriarity Drive: Stephen J. and Vanessa Panico to Kenny Aquiles Ulloa and Crystal Rose Ellis, $615,500

68 Scarlet Oak Drive: Nicole J. Burger and Brett H. Heim to Johanna and Lucian Tamburro, $1,010,000

154 Mather Street: Terry L. Harris to Andres Tsirikos and Paraskevi Tzima, $850,000

33 Arrowhead Road: Mary F. Suggs to Wilson R. Contreras and Jorge B. Bermeo, $515,000

27 Village Walk: Alexandra Parsa to Janis Larrabee, $301,000

36 Old Mill Road: Estate of Costa Stergue to Peter Van Eyck, Jr,. and Agnes R. De Oliveira, $801,000

167 Deer Run Road: Robert S. and Clare F. Rainone to Maria T. and Jake A. Sebastian, $669,000

7 Wild Duck Road: David S. and Arlene L. Zucker to Jack McGivney and Oana Stoica, $1,000,000

101 Beldin Hill Road: Richard and Lynn Wehrmann to James B. Brown and Aimeelynn A. Calandria, $1,350,000

2 East Meadow Road: Melvin R. and Lucy U. Seiler, Trustee, to Goofy Gang LLC, $2,000,000

561 Nod Hill Road: Kim Faye to Elizabeth and Anthony Allan, $1,090,000

79 Sturges Ridge Road: Scott and Diana Edwards to Lisa M. Keene, Trustee, $2,000,000