Wilton gallery shows special fiber art exhibition

A special fall exhbition highlighting important works of fiber and dimensional art by more than 40 artists will be shown at browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Road.

An opening reception takes place Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 6 p.m., and will be on view through Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The works are those collected by Sandy and Louis Grotta and represents 70 years of arts patronage as well as friendships fostered by the Grottas with pioneering contemporary craft makers in the fields of textile art, sculpture, furniture, and jewelry.

The Grottas’ son, Tom Grotta, and his wife, Rhonda Brown, co-founded browngrotta arts in 1987. Since then, they have continued the guardianship and advanced the field of modern fiber art by curating and exhibiting renowned artists and publishing scholarly catalogs. They represent/work with many of the artists who are part of The Grotta Collection.

The range of works will include ceramic vessels, three-dimensional sculptures made of paper, wood, waxed linen, steel, and basket forms of bark and twigs, bamboo, willow, and cedar. A number of artists have created wall works of linen, viscose, steel, cotton, and horsehair.

The exhibition also marks the release of a new book The Grotta Home by Richard Meier: a Marriage of Architecture and Craft (Arnoldsche, $85). The book celebrates the Grottas’ lifelong passion for craft art with 300 photographs of the private collection taken by Tom Grotta in the Grotta Home in Harding Township, N.J. A limited number will be available at the exhibition and Tom Grotta will be available to sign them.

Participating artists include William Accorsi, Dorothy Gill Barnes and Kari Lonning of the United States; Birgit Birkkjaer of Denmark; and Sara Brennan of the United Kingdom.