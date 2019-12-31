Fewer DMV visits, beer tax highlight new CT laws

Trips to the Department of Motor Vehicles for new licenses will be less frequent, sales taxes on some services will increase, and certain medical tests and devices must be covered by health insurance under some of the new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations

Lawmakers extended the maximum renewal periods for driver’s licenses and identity cards from six to eight years, and most vehicle registrations from two to three years. Costs for those will increase along with the renewal periods: the fee for an eight-year license will increase to $96, up from the $72 for a six-year license. Two-year registration fees for passenger motor vehicles are $80, while three-year registration fees will cost $1u20.

Business entity tax eliminated, sales tax expanded

The $250 business entity tax, which companies paid every other year, has ended. That’s expected to save businesses about $25 million per year.

Parking meters and garages, dry-cleaning and laundry, safety apparel and protection equipment and interior design services will be subject to Connecticut’s 6.35 percent sales tax. Parking rates will rise in some cities, including Danbury and Stamford, due to the new tax.

Health insurance and costs

Health insurers must cover breast ultrasounds and mammograms for women whose doctors have recommended the tests and who are over 40, who have had breast cancer or who have a family history of the disease. Patients can’t be charged co-pays, deductibles, coinsurance or other out-of-pocket costs for covered breast cancer tests.

Another new law requires insurers to cover hearing aids for any covered person, without an age limit. Previously, coverage was only required for children under 13. Policies could also previously limit hearing aid coverage to $1,000 in 24 months; they can now limit coverage to one hearing aid per ear in a two-year time period.

Short-term health insurance policies, issued for six or fewer months, cannot contain a preexisting condition provision, under another new law. Previous legislation already prohibited those provisions in other insurance plans.

Boat registration fees

People registering motorboats with the DMV will be charged an annual aquatic invasive species fee. In-state residents will pay $5, and out-of-state watercraft will be charged $20 for the stamp. At least 80 percent of the proceeds from the fees must be used for eradicating aquatic invasive species and cyanobacteria blooms, outreach and education programs about preserving lakes, rivers and ponds, and for making grants to agencies and organizations for research and education on managing lakes, rivers and ponds.

Abandoned property

Judges can now appoint “receivers” to rehab abandoned properties in towns and cities with at least 35,000 residents. Interested receivers, such as owners of adjacent properties or lienholders, can petition the court to appoint a receiver if the property meets certain conditions, including not having been occupied in the last year and having at least three “problematic building conditions.” After the property has been rehabilitated, the court can approve its sale.

Police training

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection is required to include techniques for addressing incidents involving people with autism spectrum disorder, nonverbal learning disorder or cognitive impairment in free training for state and local police. Other parts of the law take effect this summer: starting in July, the Department of Public Health must annually compile a list of available training programs for first responders regarding those disorders and make that list available to ambulance and rescue services and emergency medical services personnel.

Community health worker certification

The Department of Public Health must establish a certification program for community health workers. The role is defined as “a public health outreach professional” who serves as a liaison between individuals and healthcare and social service providers and “increases health knowledge and self-sufficiency” through outreach, education and other services.

Taxes on beer sales

Beer manufacturers must pay the state alcoholic beverages tax on beer that they produce and sell for consumption on their premises for amounts over 15 barrels annually. On-site sales were previously exempt from the $7.20-per-barrel tax.

Other changes going into effect this week include rules allowing certain dental hygienists to provide more services under an agreement with a dentist, and the implementation of a public education campaign about paid family and medical leave, which will become available in 2022.