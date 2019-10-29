Fentanyl dealer charged in man's casino overdose death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charging documents say a fentanyl dealer who left a man dying of an overdose at a suburban St. Louis casino was later rescued after he was found overdosing in the bathroom of another casino.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 48-year-old Gerald Cardwell Jr. is charged in a criminal complaint with distribution of a drug with death resulting.

Documents filed last week in federal court say surveillance video show Cardwell taking a staggering man to a room in a Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights on the morning of July 26. The unidentified man died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication.

A police detective wrote in the affidavit that Cardwell was found in the bathroom of an Ameristar Casino in nearby St. Charles, with a bag of fentanyl capsules at his feet.

