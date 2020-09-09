Feltes to challenge Sununu in New Hampshire governor race

Dan Feltes holds his youngest daughter, Josie, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home in Concord, N.H. Feltes is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in the Tuesday, Sept. 8, primary election. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP less Dan Feltes holds his youngest daughter, Josie, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home in Concord, N.H. Feltes is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in the Tuesday, Sept. 8, primary election. ... more Photo: Geoff Forester, AP Photo: Geoff Forester, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Feltes to challenge Sununu in New Hampshire governor race 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

State Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes won the Democratic gubernatorial primary, promising to prove the pundits wrong and defeat Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in November.

Feltes, 41, of Concord, defeated Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, a fellow attorney best known for representing struggling communities in a landmark education funding lawsuit in the 1990s. But Feltes cast himself as the true champion of working families, citing his early career work as a legal aid attorney.

“Working people and working families deserve a shot,” he told supporters. “It’s not about us, it’s about standing up for them.”

The race had been too early to call until Wednesday morning, despite Feltes claiming victory Tuesday night. He insisted he could beat Sununu, despite the governor's popularity. A recent Granite State Poll conducted by the UNH Survey Center showed seven in 10 voters approve of Sununu’s overall job performance and three-quarters approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Feltes also emphasized his record in the Senate, where he helped pass a state budget that included the biggest increase in education funding in two decades and sponsored legislation on paid family medical leave, clean energy and worker protection. But many of his bills were vetoed by Sununu, who called both Democrats out of touch and unprepared to lead New Hampshire.

Th education funding lawsuit Volinsky litigated led to rulings that firmly established the state’s obligation to provide and pay for an adequate education, and the lack of progress since then drove him into the governor’s race. While Feltes took the traditional pledge to veto a sales or income tax, saying closing corporate loopholes would provide enough revenue to boost funding for schools, Volinsky said all options should be on the table.

“I have a message of being fair on taxes and revenues which is a message insiders have shied away from for decades,” he told WMUR-TV on Tuesday.

Sununu, who is seeking a third term, defeated longtime conservative activist Karen Testerman, of Franklin, and Nobody, a Keene man who officially changed his name from Rich Paul.

In a statement, he said he was humbled and grateful for his win Tuesday night.

“We put a great team together for our state and provided the leadership necessary to guide New Hampshire through these unprecedented times,” he said. “Many of our biggest challenges still lay ahead, and in 2021 New Hampshire will need the management experience to promote businesses, keep our state safe, and invigorate economic opportunity for families."

The son of a former governor, Sununu was the youngest governor in the country when he took office in 2017 at age 42. While fellow Republicans held a majority in the Legislature during his first term, Democrats won majorities in 2018, prompting him to set a record for vetoed legislation.

Sununu has been a supporter of President Donald Trump, though he did not attend the president’s recent rally in Londonderry beyond greeting him as he arrived. Trump lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Democrats hold all four seats in the state’s Congressional delegation.

“One thing is clear: Chris Sununu and Donald Trump now officially share the same ticket and Sununu won’t be able to hide how his loyalty to Trump comes at Granite Staters’ expense,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley. “Granite Staters know that Chris Sununu is loyal to Donald Trump and not to them, and in November, Granite Staters will show both of them the door.”