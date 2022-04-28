Feds: Michigan man left nooses, notes mocking BLM movement April 28, 2022 Updated: April 28, 2022 1:31 p.m.
1 of6 Regina and Donald Simon pose for a photograph in front of their home in Saginaw, Mich., Monday, July 13, 2020. On Sunday, July Donald looked in his vehicle to find what appears to be a noose, with a note attached. A retired Michigan optometrist faces federal charges for allegedly leaving nooses and notes mocking the Black Lives Matter movement inside the mixed-race couple's pickup truck, near or inside several stores and placing threatening phone calls. (Kaytie Boomer/Saginaw News via AP) Kaytie Boomer/AP Show More Show Less
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A retired Michigan optometrist faces federal charges for allegedly leaving nooses and notes mocking the Black Lives Matter movement inside a couple's truck and near or inside stores as well as placing threatening phone calls.
Kenneth David Pilon, 61, of Saginaw, is charged with six counts of interfering with federally protected activities — a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and fines, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.