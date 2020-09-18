Feds: Inadequately treated sewage released into Kansas River

WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) — A federal indictment alleges that a wastewater operator discharged inadequately treated sewage into the Kansas River and falsified discharge reports in violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

Forty-seven-year-old David Schleif, of Belvue, was charged this week in a 20-count indictment. One count stems from the releases of untreated or inadequately treated sewage from the Wamego Wastewater Treatment Facility from May 2017 through August 2019.

The other 19 counts allege that he falsified data in monitoring reports, including by showing lower E. coli amounts than indicated by actual tests results.

If convicted, Schleif could face a penalty of up to three years in federal prison on the discharge count and up to two years and a fine up to $10,000 on each of the other counts. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.