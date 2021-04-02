Feds: Couple wanted freighter ride to Islamic State fight

NEW YORK (AP) — A newlywed husband and wife intent on fighting for the Islamic State group were arrested Thursday at a port near New York City as they attempted to board a cargo ship that an undercover law enforcement officer said would take them to Yemen, prosecutors said.
James Bradley, 20, and Arwa Muthana, 29, were taken into custody on the gangplank at Port Newark–Elizabeth Marine Terminal in New Jersey, prosecutors said. They were charged in federal court in Manhattan with attempting and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.