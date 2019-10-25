Federal officials to present completed gas explosion report

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Federal officials are presenting to Massachusetts residents their findings and recommendations following last September's natural gas disaster in the Merrimack Valley.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt will discuss the investigative report Friday at the Lawrence Public Library along with U.S. Senator Edward Markey, Congresswoman Lori Trahan and state and local officials.

The NTSB, which investigates major pipeline incidents, released the final version of its report Thursday. Last month, it concluded Columbia Gas of Massachusetts poorly planned a pipeline replacement project and then inadequately responded to the disaster.

The company has said the report will help it and others learn from the tragedy.

A teenager died, dozens of others were injured and more than 100 structures were damaged in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover in the Sept. 13, 2018, fires and explosions.