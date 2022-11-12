Federal judge Seymour on to trailblazing career's next story

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After 26 years as a sitting federal judge, Margaret Seymour is standing up now and stretching her legs in Charleston.
The first African American woman to don a judicial robe at the federal level in South Carolina, and the first Black person to become chief U.S. district judge in the state, Seymour has returned to practice law, this time at the Saxton & Stump firm. She will focus on commercial litigation, Title IX and labor disputes, some of the issues that concerned her during the first part of her legal career in Washington, D.C. — before she assumed her seat at the bench.