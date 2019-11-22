Father sues pumpkin patch where son was killed by inflatable

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The father of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed when a wind gust flipped the inflatable jumping pad where he and his sister were playing has filed a wrongful death suit against the owners of the pumpkin patch where it happened.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Edward Quintana sued Joshua and Amanda Kadavy, the owners of JK’s Pumpkin Patch north of Lincoln. The lawsuit also names Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, an event sponsor.

The family had been attending the event on Oct. 3, 2018, when an estimated 60 mph wind gust tore the inflatable from its moorings. Officials say Caleb Acuna and his 5-year-old sister, Aura, were thrown about 120 feet. Caleb died, and Aura suffered a concussion and a broken arm.

