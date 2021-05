BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho couple has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a young child.

Erik and Monique Osuna of Meridian each denied the charges during a Monday morning hearing, Boise television station KTVB reported. Prosecutors say the couple starved and abused 9-year-old Emrik Osuna — Monique's stepson and Erik's son — until he died on Sept. 1, 2020.