Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized' SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 4:51 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters told British media he was shocked and “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws.
Dozens of mourners attended a special church service Sunday in memory of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death Friday in what police have described as a terrorist attack.