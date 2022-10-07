Fatal crash, gunfire interrupt teenager's funeral procession Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 4:02 p.m.
An Akron Police officer investigates the scene of a two car crash and shooting on S. Arlington Street and 6th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 in Akron, Ohio. A funeral procession for a 17-year-old who died of a suspected drug overdose was violently interrupted by a collision that killed a 12-year-old and critically injured his 6-year-old brother, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio. Two episodes of gunfire followed the crash.
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — At least two cars crashed during a funeral procession for a teen who died of a suspected drug overdose, killing a 12-year-old boy and critically injuring his 6-year-old brother, police in Ohio said.
Two episodes of gunfire followed the crash, wounding at least one person.