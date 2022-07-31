Farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved ANNA BRYSON, Richmond Times-Dispatch July 31, 2022 Updated: July 31, 2022 9:03 a.m.
VARINA, Va. (AP) — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts.
The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania to Henrico County in the 1880s and established Four Mile Creek Farm in Varina. Howard Eberly, 79, is a fourth-generation owner of the land and lives in the family home off Route 5.
ANNA BRYSON, Richmond Times-Dispatch