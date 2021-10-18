Farmington exhibition focusing on birth of energy industry

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A new exhibition at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park will mark the 100th anniversary of an event that changed the character of Farmington, transforming it from a small, agricultural community into a regional energy center.
“Built by Gas: 100 Years of Commercial Gas in the San Juan Basin” will open Nov. 12. The exhibition will cover the drilling of the first commercial natural gas well in the San Juan Basin on Oct. 21, 1921 just 1 mile south of Aztec adjacent to the current path of U.S. Highway 550 and how the energy industry has shaped development in the Four Corners region since then.