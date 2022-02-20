Farmer anger will test Modi as India's 'grain bowl' votes SHEIKH SAALIQ, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2022 Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 12:39 a.m.
A group of village elders listen to the speech of one of the candidate contesting for the state assembly elections in village Derra Bassi, in Indian state of Punjab, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Amandeep Kaur Dholewal, a candidate of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, the newly-minted political party of some farm unions that had spearheaded the farmer agitation, greets villagers during her election campaign, in village Derra Bassi, in Indian state of Punjab, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Villagers watch as Amandeep Kaur Dholewal, a candidate of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, the newly-minted political party of some farm unions that had spearheaded the farmer agitation, speaks during her election campaign, in village Derra Bassi, in Indian state of Punjab, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Amandeep Kaur Dholewal, a candidate of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, the newly-minted political party of some farm unions that had spearheaded the farmer agitation, speaks during her election campaign, in village Derra Bassi, in Indian state of Punjab, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Amandeep Kaur Dholewal, a candidate of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, the newly-minted political party of some farm unions that had spearheaded the farmer agitation, campaigns for assembly elections, in village Derra Bassi, in Indian state of Punjab, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Amarjeet Singh's wife stands outside kitchen as her husband, right, talks in his family home in Kaler Ghuman village, some 40 kilometers (24 miles) from Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. "Where did those 700-750 farmers go then? The Modi government is responsible for their deaths," said Singh, while talking to The Associated Press.
Charan Singh, 72, the village head, left, visits the house of his friend, Sudagar Singh who died during farm protests, in Kaler Ghuman village, some 40 kilometers (24 miles) from Amritsar in Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. "Even though we won in the end, those laws only brought misery to our lives. Do you think we would forget that?" said Singh.
Amarjeet Singh, center, son of Sudagar Singh, seen in photograph on the left, who died during farm laws protests, shows official documents to village head Charan Singh, in his family home in Kaler Ghuman village, some 40 kilometers (24 miles) from Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
A photograph of an Indian farmer Kulwant Singh, who died during farm law protests on the borders of New Delhi lies on the charpoy, the traditional Indian cot, in his village on the outskirts of Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
An election banner of Aam Aadmi Party is seen placed in the middle of wheat fields on the outskirts of Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Harbhajan Singh from the Jandiala constituency, atop a car, campaigns for assembly elections on the outskirts of Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Harbhajan Singh from the Jandiala constituency, atop a car, campaigns for assembly elections on the outskirts of Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Harbhajan Singh from the Jandiala constituency brandish the party symbol flag, a broom to sweep out corruption, during a door to door election campaign on the outskirts of Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
A local resident watches as Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigns for the upcoming state assembly elections in Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi waves during a road show for the upcoming state assembly elections in Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, right, wave during a road show for the upcoming state assembly elections in Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
A motorcyclist drives past parked congress party election vehicles in Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election rally in Jalander, in the Indian state of Punjab, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
A Sikh walks out after praying in Golden temple in Amritsar, in Indian state of Punjab, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
29 of29
FATEHGARH SAHIB, India (AP) — Amandeep Kaur Dholewal rose from a traditional Indian cot and began speaking to a small gathering of men and women who sat cross-legged in a park opposite a white-domed gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs.
The 37-year-old doctor was flanked by a dozen of her supporters, mainly drawn from the protesters who last year hunkered on the edges of the Indian capital and demonstrated against now-repealed controversial farm laws.