Fargo man acquitted of murder, sentenced on other charges

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man accused of killing his girlfriend by causing her to tumble down a flight of the stairs was acquitted Thursday of murder but convicted of stealing a vehicle and sentenced to prison.

A jury found Cody Plumlee, 27, not guilty of murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the December death of Kirsten Knaus, of Fargo. Plumlee was convicted on three other counts, including a theft of property charge that resulted in Judge Wade Webb handing down a three-year prison term to be followed by two years of probation.