Fares increasing for Washington State Ferries

SEATTLE (AP) — Fares are increasing for rides on Washington State Ferries.

KING TV reports that effective Tuesday, there will be a 2.5% fare increase for vehicles and a 2% fare increase for passengers. There would be an additional 5% increase for oversize vehicles on a route running from Anacortes to Sidney in British Columbia.

Fares are expected to rise again in May.

The Washington State Transportation Commission approved the changes, in addition to pilot programs to test reduced fares for low-income riders and use of a system to collect fares electronically.

The reduced fare pilot program could begin next year but is contingent upon legislative funding.

