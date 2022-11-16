Family: Man convicted in Christmas parade crash is bipolar

The mother and grandmother of a man who killed six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee said Wednesday that he has suffered from mental illness since he was a child as they pleaded with a judge to ensure he receives treatment after he's sentenced to life in prison.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow was expected to sentence Darrell Brooks later Wednesday afternoon. A day after hearing from dozens of victims, Dorow listened to comments from Brooks' supporters before she handed down the sentence.