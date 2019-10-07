Wilton’s Minks to Sinks caters to bargain-loving crowd

Zach and Levi Goldstein wait for their parents while the family shops at the Fall 2019 Minks to Sinks semi-annual tag sale Saturday, Oct. 5, at Wilton High School.

Minks to Sinks, which has been selling new and used goods since 1931, had its fall tag sale this past weekend, from Oct. 5 through Oct. 7. The sale is popular with people not only from Wilton but from surrounding towns as well.

The first rummage sale was organized by volunteers to benefit the Nursing Association’s Well Child Program. Today it benefits Family and Children’s Agency in Norwalk.

The name Minks to Sinks was coined in 1952 when a volunteer at a pre-rummage sale meeting brought along a mink coat to donate to the sale. Someone else had donated a sink, and another volunteer suggested that they name the sale, Minks to Sinks. Since then, the sale has always included at least one mink coat and more than a few sinks.

The next sale will take place in early May.